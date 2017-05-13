Become engaged at Becker County Energize Summit

Keynote speaker Tom Thibodeau, PhD, will discuss "The Power of Servant Leadership," and everyone is invited to attend.

The first half of the summit will focus on local people sharing the amazing work they have been doing over the last year, while the second half will focus on hearing community members identify what they want to see happen through this initiative and making a plan to develop that vision.

Becker County Energize is a grassroots community health movement led by Essentia Health that brings people together to collaborate and invest in environmental, system and policy changes for the greater good of our community. The vision of Becker County Energize is that people in the community are healthy, active, safe, supported and engaged.

"By connecting people, building collaborative strategies and providing investment funds, Becker County Energize provides technical assistance and support to develop a healthier community envisioned by the people that live here," said Karen Crabtree Becker County Energize facilitator and Essentia Health manager of social services and community health.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. An RSVP is not required to attend.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/beckercountyenergize.