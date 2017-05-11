Area I Senior Envirothon held on May 3
The Area I Senior Envirothon was held at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Seventeen teams participated from five area schools (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Detroit Lakes and Underwood) and students were tested on learning stations in the areas of wetlands, wildlife, forestry, soils and current events. Each team of students consisted of five members which worked together to answer twenty-five questions presented at each station.
This year's current event was "Agricultural Soil & Water Conservation Stewardship in Minnesota."
Natural resource professionals from agencies such as US Fish and Wildlife, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources and personnel from Prairie Wetlands presented at each station and assessed the students' knowledge of the natural world.
Congratulations to the winners from the 2017 Area I Senior Envirothon:
First Place Underwood High School
Second Place Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School
Third Place Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School
These top three teams can continue onto the State competition which will be held at Ironwood Springs in Stewartville, Minnesota on May 15.