Area I Senior Envirothon held on May 3

This year's current event was "Agricultural Soil & Water Conservation Stewardship in Minnesota."

Natural resource professionals from agencies such as US Fish and Wildlife, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources and personnel from Prairie Wetlands presented at each station and assessed the students' knowledge of the natural world.

Congratulations to the winners from the 2017 Area I Senior Envirothon:

First Place Underwood High School

Second Place Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School

Third Place Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School

These top three teams can continue onto the State competition which will be held at Ironwood Springs in Stewartville, Minnesota on May 15.