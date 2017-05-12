Man killed after swerving off Highway 10, crashing into Detroit Lakes Budget Host Inn
A driver swerved off Highway 10, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, crossing a median and Frazee Street before crashing into a room at the Budget Inn in Detroit Lakes.
The Detroit Lakes Police Department responded to the scene and gathered from witness accounts that the driver potentially suffered from a medical condition before swerving off the road, not surviving the crash.
The driver's name and other crash detail are not yet being released until family members are notified.
Nobody else was reported injured.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office, St. Mary's EMS, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department assisted the police department at the scene.