The bait and tackle shops are gearing up, stocking minnows, leeches, and nightcrawlers and preparing for a busy day.

"We bought 30 gallons of spottail shiners," said Matthew Onstad, one of Quality Bait and Tackle's new bait boys.

It's their first year taking care of the shop on opener since purchasing the shop last year, and they're ready for anything, planning to stay open from 6 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday.

"It's going to be a long night, that's for sure," added Onstad with a smile.

But it's sure to pay out with all the anglers who are ready to flock to one of Becker County's 834 lakes, eager to drop a line and wait for that tell-tale tug.

Gearing up

Before anglers head to the lake, though, there are a few things to freshen up on after the boat has spent a long winter in storage.

"You're going to want to make sure the boat runs," laughed Nathan Olson, area supervisor of Detroit Lakes DNR fisheries.

A few other obvious ones are making sure there's a life jacket and fire extinguisher readily available in the boat, and that you've registered your boat and purchased your fishing license, a task made quite easy with smartphones.

Though anglers can still purchase a fishing license the old-fashioned way from a bait shop or convenience store, they can also be purchased online and easily stored on a phone by taking a screenshot of the license.

It's all about coming prepared, said Sheriff Todd Glander, adding that the number one complaint they hear is people arriving at the launch unprepared and holding up the line.

"Just be patient on opener, especially at the access," he said, adding that they want everyone to be safe.

"We will have our boat and water patrol out this weekend," said Glander.

Once afloat, Glander said to remember to watch out for people on personal watercraft and to lake regulations in mind.

"In our neck of the woods, there's not a ton of lakes with special regulations," said Olson.

Little Cormorant has a walleye regulation, meaning anglers can't keep ones they catch that are bigger than 17 inches. Then, Lake Sally, Lake Melissa, Little Floyd, and Little Toad have regulations that don't allow anglers to keep northern pike that are larger than 24 inches.

Of course, there's also a general legal limit on the number of fish each angler can keep, so it's best to keep an eye out.

Aquatic hitchhikers

Once the limit is caught, and fishers are ready to head home and clean their catch, getting out of the water is a big concern, too, with concern especially surrounding the spread of invasive species.

"By law, people have to make sure their drain plugs are pulled from their boat, all water is drained, and there's no plants attached," said Olson.

If fishermen want to be on the safe side, he said they can also seek out a decontamination unit with the Becker County or DNR staff.

"They may do a courtesy decontamination, if you plan to go to another lake in the same day," he said.

Then there's the bait—it doesn't all have to die at the lake.

"That's a common misconception, that you have to kill all your bait," said Olson.

Really, if anglers just plan ahead and bring fresh water, they can transfer their minnows to the fresh water once they're done for the day.

Olson says what he does is bring a fresh bucket of water with a frozen 2-liter bottle of water in it to keep it nice and cool.

Baiting the hook

Though Olson says he won't be getting out on the lake this opener, he expects it to be a good one with the nice weather—and he says that may even affect the fishing.

"We've had ice off for quite a while," said Olson, pondering what sort of bait he would recommend. "Shiners are always a big thing, but they may have to be looking at nightcrawlers already because it's late in the season." In the end, his best recommendation was to take a little bit of everything and try it all.

As for the Bait Boys? They're recommending leeches and spottails to their customers.

And Randin Olson, owner of Lock Jaw Guide Service, who is showing a few anglers around on opener, says you can't go wrong with a jig and a minnow.

As far as where to find them, though, Randin says, "You kind of just have to cover water. When you find some, you'll find a bunch."