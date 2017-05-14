He was speaking before a group of law enforcement officers, including state troopers, and others, Thursday at the fifth annual regional workshop of the West Central Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths initiative, held at Thumper Pond near Ottertail village.

"We have a proposal for tribal police to put together a crash team, with the same software, the same training you guys are using," he told the State Patrol officers.

The team will include highway safety officers such as himself, he said. "There will at least be an officer who knows enough to preserve the scene, to prep for an investigation," he said. "If there's a death, the State Patrol will do it. If it's non-death, the tribal police will do it."

The department hopes to implement the new investigatory program in October, he said. "We do face a lot of pressure from our Tribal Council to be more sovereign," he explained.

While White Earth highway safety officers previously focused exclusively on enforcement, the position has now expanded to education, with programs aimed at young people of all ages, and investigations, as shown by the move towards crash investigations, Fowler said.

The tribal transportation department also hopes to meet regularly with county transportation departments to discuss safety elements like signage, enforcement areas and education.

"On our reservation, natives are reluctant to wear seat belts," he said. That can add to the seriousness of crashes, and is the reason the department will also hold seat belt enforcement campaigns.

"It's a continuous loop between education, investigations and enforcement," he said.

The tribal police are happy to work with other police agencies during enforcement campaigns on the reservation, he said.

"We do lots of special enforcement waves," he said. The next one is Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.

"We're looking at taking BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) funding and using it to pay other agencies to patrol on the reservation (during special campaigns)," he said. "Overtime is not an issue—we spent $40,000 on overtime so far this year, and we just got approval for $15,000 more," he said.

White Earth is seeing more problems with drug-impaired drivers, and is bringing in new technology that will allow police to test for eight different drugs in a driver's system and spit out the results in about five minutes.

Dräger's DT5000 roadside drug screening system uses saliva to test for the presence of the most commonly abused drug types, including marijuana (THC), opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines and methadone. It provides a non-invasive alternative to collecting urine or blood samples during driving under the influence of drugs investigations.

"It's being used in California - it won in court there, and Michigan State Police are using it," Fowler said. I'll spend a week in Michigan this summer learning to use it."

At this point, the tribal police will treat the Draeger results as not admissible in court, but as a tool useful in search warrant requests and other aspects of police work, he said.