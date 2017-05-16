The shelter will host an open house Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"It'll be the first time we've held an open house there," says HSL volunteer Beth Pridday, who was one of the people involved in initiating the fundraising drive to build the shelter back in 2007.

It'll be fun for the whole family, with volunteers grilling up some hot dogs and brats to be served up with chips, cookies and beverages, at a cost of just $2 per person.

Becker Pet & Garden will be giving away free bags of treats and $5 gift cards to the first 75 families that enter the HSL's doors that day, and the pet grooming professionals from Muttley's in Detroit Lakes will be offering free toenail clipping services for your pet in exchange for a supply donation to the Humane Society.

"There will be tours of the shelter, where you can meet the pets available for adoption, and we'll be featuring our new Book Buddies program," says Pridday, referring to the program where kids can come into the HSL during its regular hours and read to a pet, as a means of enhancing their reading skills while helping to socialize the pets that are living at the shelter.

There will be a variety of informational booths about pet services available in the community, and Detroit Lakes Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Jim McCormick will be on hand to answer visitors' questions.

Any and all donations to the Humane Society will be much appreciated, Pridday noted, though the event is not really intended to be a fundraiser.

"We recently received some money from a bequest, and the Subaru 'Share the Love' campaign that will enable us to do some improvements at the shelter," she added. "We're pretty excited about it."

Some of those improvements will include upgrades to the shelter's veterinary service facilities, which will enable them to do some forms of medical testing, treatment and baths for the abandoned pets that come through their doors; new cabinets for the kitchen; and update the shelter's office space.

"We've been using a lot of second-hand and donated equipment in our office," says Pridday. "We spend most of the money on our animals, so this will allow us to update our phone system, copy and fax machine, and reconfigure our work space. We're pretty excited."

Though the new equipment won't all be in place in time for the open house, the staff and volunteers are looking forward to showing off what they've accomplished in the past 10 years.

"We adopted out 260 animals in 2016," says Pridday. "We've really increased those numbers since the days before the shelter was built, when we had to rely on foster families and paid kenneling."

The Humane Society of the Lakes is located at 19665 U.S. Highway 59, just north of Detroit Lakes. For more information, please visit their website, www.hsofthelakes.org, or call 218-847-0511.