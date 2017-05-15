Ogema VFW Post 9880 & Auxiliary and White Earth Veterans' Association to visit area cemeteries
The Ogema VFW Post 9880 & Auxiliary and the White Earth Veterans' Association will be remembering the nation's armed forces this Memorial Day (May 29) with a full morning of area cemetery visitations.
The schedule is as follows:
Assemble at Ogema VFW Hall: 7:30AM
St. Columba's Episcopal Cemetery, White Earth: 8:15 AM
Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, White Earth: 8:30 AM
Assembly of God Cemetery, White Earth: 8:40 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery, White Earth: 8:50 AM
Aura Finnish Cemetery, Goat Ranch Road: 9:15 AM
Callaway Cemetery, Callaway: 10: 00 AM
Ogema City Cemetery, Ogema: 10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Ogema: 10:35 AM
Waubun City Cemetery, Waubun: 11: 15 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Waubun: 11:30 AM
Lake Grove Cemetery: 12: 00 PM