    Ogema VFW Post 9880 & Auxiliary and White Earth Veterans' Association to visit area cemeteries

    By DL News Staff Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The Ogema VFW Post 9880 & Auxiliary and the White Earth Veterans' Association will be remembering the nation's armed forces this Memorial Day (May 29) with a full morning of area cemetery visitations.

    The schedule is as follows:

    Assemble at Ogema VFW Hall: 7:30AM

    St. Columba's Episcopal Cemetery, White Earth: 8:15 AM

    Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, White Earth: 8:30 AM

    Assembly of God Cemetery, White Earth: 8:40 AM

    Calvary Catholic Cemetery, White Earth: 8:50 AM

    Aura Finnish Cemetery, Goat Ranch Road: 9:15 AM

    Callaway Cemetery, Callaway: 10: 00 AM

    Ogema City Cemetery, Ogema: 10:30 AM

    Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Ogema: 10:35 AM

    Waubun City Cemetery, Waubun: 11: 15 AM

    St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Waubun: 11:30 AM

    Lake Grove Cemetery: 12: 00 PM

