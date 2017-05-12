As of April 24, Minnesotans affected by the Vietnam War were able to travel to mnvietnam.org to share their stories, photos and video that capture their personal experiences during this turbulent chapter of history.

Collectively, the stories will be featured on an interactive Story Wall that will launch later this year (also at mnvietnam.org) in conjunction with a series of local events, the premiere of a TPT-produced documentary about the CIA's "Secret War" in Laos, and the premiere of the epic 18-hour documentary "The Vietnam War" from PBS filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.

In the meantime, PBS is actively seeking story submissions for the Story Wall for this new effort designed to create connection and understanding between those directly impacted by the Vietnam War and younger generations interested in the war.