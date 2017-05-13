Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    One hurt when motorcycles collide near Underwood

    By News Staff Today at 6:54 p.m.

    An Elizabeth man was injured when his motorcycle rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Otter Tail County Road 35 north of Underwood.

    Thomas David Miranowski, 66, of Breckenridge, was northbound on a 2007 Yamaha.

    He was slowing to fix a mechanical problem when he was rear-ended by a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by Donald Morlan Cariveau, 72, of Elizabeth.

    Cariveau suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region Hospital, according to the State Patrol. Miranowski suffered no apparent injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.

    The accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. on dry pavement.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewscrashesminnesotaMotorcycleOtter Tail CountyInjuries
    Advertisement