One hurt when motorcycles collide near Underwood

Thomas David Miranowski, 66, of Breckenridge, was northbound on a 2007 Yamaha.

He was slowing to fix a mechanical problem when he was rear-ended by a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by Donald Morlan Cariveau, 72, of Elizabeth.

Cariveau suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region Hospital, according to the State Patrol. Miranowski suffered no apparent injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.

The accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. on dry pavement.