Teen hurt in rollover crash near Staples

According to the State Patrol, she was driving a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Highway 210 when she drifted off the right side of the pavement and overcorrected. The Mercury entered the right ditch and rolled, landing on its roof.

The crash occurred about three miles southeast of Staples in Todd County. No alcohol was involved. The crash was reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday on dry pavement.