Upcycle it: Tips for turning trash into treasure

"I've been fixing stuff up for, oh, 30-plus years," said Vicky Carrier, who repurposes a variety of "junk" for resale. "I was just kind of born into it."

Whether she's rummaging through trash piles or bartering for items at thrift stores, Carrier is more than familiar with the life of a maker. She said that she's always working on multiple projects at once, sometimes putting them away for a while before coming back to them with a fresh outlook--or fresh materials.

This process--called upcycling--is, put simply, the act of transforming unwanted products into new, more desirable ones. And, although people like Carrier have been turning trash into treasure throughout their entire lives, it's a feasible hobby for newcomers, too.

According to Penny Willette, who owns Repurposed Pennies in Detroit Lakes, the mindset is the most important part of repurposing.

"You have to want to keep things out of the landfills," she explained. "It's important to care about the piece you're repurposing."

In addition to having the right mindset, there are other skills and characteristics essential to the success of upcycling--and we got some lifelong makers to supply their tips and tricks of the trade to help your journey into the world of repurposing run as smoothly as possible.

Embrace piles of, well, garbage

According to Carrier, piles of trash or local dumpsters usually contain a wealth of repurposable goodies.

"You can get pallets--which are huge right now--from most local businesses," she said. "And I just got a whole bunch of paint from the landfill. My whole car seat is full of it."

Carrier also snags garbage that has been left out on the curb, salvaging whatever she can from the piles. She said, for example, that she has saved the wooden legs from a table that was otherwise ruined.

"If there's something you can save from going to the landfill," she said, "you do it."

Another creator, Peggy Gervais, said that she "just fixes things up that are already ready." She explained that she finds items on the side of the road or in dumpsters that need a little extra love, so being afraid of digging through trash isn't an option.

"If it's on the side of the road or in the trash, it's yours," she said. "I used to be really nervous about it, but I'm not anymore. You just have to get used to it."

Don't fear failure

In addition to braving piles of garbage and your own apprehension, Gervais also advises makers and upcyclers to stand tall in the face of failure.

"You can't be afraid to ruin something, because it was already in the garbage," she said. "I've had to redo things completely or I've had times where I've thought, you know, that wasn't the life it was supposed to get."

Donita Kimball--who owns My 2nd Home in Detroit Lakes--said that, if that fear is making you nervous to get started, try shadowing someone who already repurposes.

"Learn from the older people who've been doing this for a long time," she said. "Start by getting your feet wet first and then, if you really want to do it, jump in with both feet."

Gervais explained that, through such failures, you'll learn what you should--or shouldn't--do next time.

"You'll move on and you'll figure it out," she said. "And, in the end, you're proud of what you made. You can tell people that it was next to a dumpster or in the landfill, and now it's a beautiful end table in your bedroom."

Another upcycler, Becky Smith, creates outdoor solar lighting fixtures out of old chandeliers and agreed that failure can deter a lot of newcomers to the crafting world.

Smith--who has purchased all of her chandeliers from rummage sales or second-hand stores before stripping them and repainting them for resale--explained that getting started can be a slow process.

"You just have to keep persevering," she said. "Don't get discouraged. Sometimes, it takes a long time to get started and it isn't realistic to think that you'll make a living off of it right away."

Do it for yourself

Ultimately, if you're just starting out--before planning to haul your new creations to a second-hand or antique store for resale--all of the makers shared the same overarching tip: "Do it for yourself first."

According to Gervais, she started creating when she was very young--and she certainly wasn't thinking about making money.

"When my sister and I were little, if we wanted something to play with, we had to make something to play with," she said. "We had to make things for our Barbies, like beds out of kleenex boxes and tables made from bottle caps. We didn't get the dream houses, so it just kind of started young to use things and be creative."

Her sister--who happens to be Willette, the aforementioned owner of Repurposed Pennies--agreed, stressing that the idea of upcycling (and plain old recycling) has to be, above all else, important to you.

"You have to care about the environment," she said. "It has to be important to the person who's doing the repurposing, and it has to be important to the people supporting their local artists and businesses."

Just be thrifty

Overall--whether you're looking to recycle an old dresser like Gervais ("I just put a little lipstick on it and give it a new life!") or to completely change the products you find like Carrier ("There are so many interesting things in the garbage or at the landfill!")--the main goal is to spend the least amount of money you can.

Buying things at thrift stores or antique shops, snagging rickety-looking furniture from the side of the road or grabbing leftover paint from the landfill can all help keep the cost of repurposing down.

"It doesn't have to be expensive. I mostly just enjoy creating pieces that are really affordable for people who can't afford new stuff, and even just a coat of paint can give a peice new life," Gervais said. "These things were garbage to begin with and you're saving them."

And, in the end, treat your repurposing journey like any other adventure.

"It can be frustrating, but don't stop trying," Kimball said. "At the end of the day, you can always paint over something if you don't like it, so just be brave."