Next-door neighbor in DL earns Lifesaver Award

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my angel here—that's the best gift," said Palma Blotske, 79, who appeared at the Detroit lakes City Council meeting Tuesday along with the woman who saved her life—Season Ferguson.

It happened shortly after noon on May 28, about 15 minutes after Blotske arrived to visit her daughter, Jacqueline Hoaas, according to Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd.

"Shortly after arriving at the Hoaas residence, Mrs. Blotske complained of not feeling well and appeared short of breath," Todd said.

She asked her daughter for a glass of water and sat down in a chair to rest. When she returned with the water, her mother was unresponsive and and not breathing in the chair.

Hoaas yelled to other family members for help and attempted to perform rescue breathing on her mother. The other family members called 911 and contacted Ferguson, who lives next door.

Ferguson ran over to the house, pulled Blotske out of the chair and laid her flat on the floor. She initiated CPR on her, performing chest compressions and directing Hoaas on rescue breathing.

Ferguson conducted about two cycles of CPR, lasting a minute or so, and recognized when the older woman started breathing on her own. She monitored her until paramedics arrived to transport her to Esssentia St. Mary's Hospital.

Blotske began speaking prior to being transported, something that Todd said is very rare, and that he has only seen once or twice before.

Ferguson is a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist in the Cardiology Department at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

"Due to Season Ferguson's clear thinking, proper training and correct reaction under pressure, Mrs. Palma Blotske's life was saved," Todd said, as he presented Ferguson with a Lifesaving Award from the city and the police department.