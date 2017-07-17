Heroin, loaded handgun bring felony charges

According to court records, on June 20, he allegedly sold a measurable amount of heroin to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

On June 22, a trooper stopped Shepherd's vehicle on Highway 10 in Becker County because there was an object hanging from the rear-view mirror. The trooper allegedly smelled marijuana, and a search turned up 2.5 grams of heroin in Shepherd's pocket, as well as a baggie of marijuana in the driver's side door pocket. A loaded .40 caliber handgun was found in the center console, along with a digital scale.

As a felon convicted of a crime of violence, Shepherd is not allowed to possess firearms.

On June 26, he appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $10,000 and bond at $75,000, with standard conditions of release, or $100,000 without conditions.