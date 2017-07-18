Perham man hurt when strong winds cause semi to crash
A Perham man was injured when the semi he was driving was blown off the road by strong winds during a storm Monday afternoon on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County.
Myron Leo Steinhofer, 54, of Perham was transported to the Perham hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The 2015 Volvo semi was westbound on Highway 10 near County Road 53 in Pine Lake Township when high winds from a thunderstorm caused the crash.