Saturday, July 22

Drawing Maplewood: Explore nature using pencils and colored pencils to try capture its beauty on paper at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All are welcome. There is no cost, no age limit and no supplies required, but you will need a park sticker to enter Maplewood.

Tuesday, July 25

Detroit Country Club Women's Bridge Association Meeting: This meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. To make reservations, call Jan Gabriel at 218-846-1953 or 701-799-1898 or Bev Moyer at 701-261-7448. Reservations must be made by July 23.

Saturday, July 29

Julie Stetson Benefit: A benefit to help Julie Stetson will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Shorewood Pub (1743 Long Bridge Rd). Julie was diagnosed with a Melanoma in March and, during a follow-up scan, she then learned that she also had two brain tumors. There will be a silent auction, raffle, food, door prizes, corn hole tournament, bake sale and entertainment. Cash or check donations can be made payable to Julie Stetson Benefit Fund and can be directed to Bell State Bank.

Music at Maplewood: Join Casey Perin and Lee Brenna at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, Bring a lawn chair.

Saturday, August 12

3rd Annual Detroit Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show: This event will be held at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register for free at visitdetroitlakes.com/events/boat-races-and-show. For boats that are older than 1992, please contact the Chamber.

11th Annual Quake the Lake Powerboat Races: This event will take place on Little Detroit Lake and is free to the public. The event begins at 12 p.m. and the race begins at 1 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School: A summer kids' event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church from August 6 through August 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. At Maker Fun Factory, kids become hands-on inventors who discover they're lovingly crafted by God. The event is free.

Tuesdays in the Park: Every Tuesday from June through August, Habitat for Humanity will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, beans, potato salad and beverages in the Detroit Lakes City Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Following the meal, live music begins at 7 p.m. and lasts for approximately an hour, though some performers do continue to play a little later into the evening. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as bench seating is limited. In case of inclement weather, both the picnic and the concert will be moved inside the Pavilion.

Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays and Tuesdays through August and is located in People's Park (behind Zorbaz). The market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tamarac Wildlife Excursions: Explore the refuge with a knowledgeable guide and search for wildlife while learn about the natural and cultural history of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge every Thursday in June, July and August.

Women's Tuesday Lakeview Golf League: This 9-hole golf league meets every Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Lakeview Golf Course from May through August. For more information, e-mail golftuesday@gmail.com.

Nondenominational Service: Services at the nondenominational Shoreham Chapel are held each Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: L.A.: (Lakes Area) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information.

Becker County Republicans Meeting: This is held on the 2nd Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the city offices in Detroit Lakes.

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at 405 W. Maple Ave., Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 pm at the Dunn Township Hall.

Free hot meal: Stop into the Refuge every Thursday and Friday evening for a hot meal served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. The Refuge is located at 921 8th Street SE in Detroit Lakes.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

The Caring Cup: Every second and last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home for friendship, support and encouragement. The free program is open to the public, no registration necessary.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Parkinson's Support Group: Emmanuel Nursing Home's Forest Conference Center, 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday evening the Refuge in Detroit Lakes hosts a supper at 5:45 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Call Cleo at 701-367-3313 for more information.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Bingo for DL Hockey: The DL Youth Hockey organization holds Bingo every Sunday at Zorbaz in support of youth hockey in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome; Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

TOPS meetings: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room in Detroit Lakes. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS 1251 of Lake Park meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Come and join us as we help each other reach our weight goals as we improve our health. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883, or 218- 532-5882.

Free English instruction for adults: Free ESL instruction for adults is offered at Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Ed. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or stop by M State to register.

Eagles Pinochle: Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there will be pinochle at the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. Members, guests and friends welcome. For questions call Gordy Martinson at 218-841-2940.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.