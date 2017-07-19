The plan is to build a 55-unit apartment building that will tie into the other two apartments and provide overflow parking, said Erik Gunderson, who spoke on behalf of the developer, Stonebridge Development LLC.

When finished, there will be 355 parking spots for the 123 apartments in the three buildings, including one garage for each unit, he said. The city's ordinance only requires 1½ parking spots per unit, he said. "We're trying to overcorrect that (parking shortage) with this third one (apartment building). We under-did it on the first two, we're trying to overcorrect," he said.

The site plan also includes a dog park, a children's playground, a walking trail, a designated smoking area, and a community room for tenants of all three apartment buildings on the bottom floor of the new building.

"It should alleviate some of the on-street parking, which is a major concern of the neighbors," said Alderman Jay Schurman.

The two existing Stonebridge apartment buildings have already created streets jammed with parked cars, said Alderman Ron Zeman, who spoke against adding a third Stonebridge apartment building.

"It's like you have a graduation party at your house 365 days a year," he said. "The existing neighborhood has seen parking exploding on the streets there—vacating the road will make it worse." Zeman said he would like to see it go to the city planning commission to work out parking issues.

Ben Weekley, who lives in the neighborhood, (which is part single-family homes, part twin homes and part apartments) said the planned third apartment building will partly displace an area that was designed for individual homes.

"This area was platted out with the help of the city for mixed use, it's supposed to be a mix of family homes, twin homes, and one apartment building," he said.

Because the whole neighborhood, located east of M State off Highway 34, is zoned R3, all types of residential buildings are allowed. But that wasn't supposed to be the plan, as understood by many of the residents who bought single and twin homes there.

"We feel like the city is in charge and we are just taxpayers, not much cared about," said Cleo Jackson, who lives on the 300 block of Canyon Boulevard. "We have been forgotten and I don't know who to blame. We are not against apartments, but we have been inundated ... I would appreciate it if each of you would drive out there and see what it's like on Sunday morning, there's 25 cars on each side of the road."

Other residents said the streets there aren't safe for kids or pedestrians. "Make them park in the apartment lots, I beg you," said Albert Kiehl.

Alderman Madalyn Sukke said the original developer was hit by the Great Recession of 2007-2008 and ended up selling to another developer with a different vision for the area.

"The original developer came in and wrote this nice plan for all these single-family lots ... 2008 hit, and the developer sold it to a developer who put apartments in," Sukke said. "Even if we side with the neighbors and say we won't vacate this road, he'll still come in and build around it."

Several people, including Alderman Barb Voss, asked why the street vacation request had not gone through the city planning commission.

The area is already zoned R3, explained City Development Director Larry Remmen."It's already zoned for multifamily development," he said. "If the rules are already in place, there's no need for the planning commission." The developer owns the land on both sides of the 66-foot wide unbuilt road."When a street is vacated, the land goes to the property on both sides," Remmen said.

Brent Kuehn of Stonebridge Development said he would be willing to work with the city on signage and other improvements to the plan.

The developer said the third apartment building would be built whether the city vacated the street or not, but clearly preferred to have the street vacated to avoid a U-shaped site plan. Alderman Jamie Marks Erickson pointed out that could give the city some say on the site plan, and the council could encourage some changes—like directing apartment traffic away from the most congested streets, and moving around the green space to benefit the existing neighborhood. "Overall, it's a great project," she said. "The way it's put together could have a detrimental effect on the rest of that Canyon community."

Alderman Dan Wenner asked the developer to voluntarily work with neighborhood residents to improve the site plan, but in the end the council opted not to use its leverage.

Schurman motioned to approve the request to vacate the street. "They are doing great things here, doubling the parking, a dog park, a playground..." he said. Alderman Dan Josephson seconded the motion, which passed 5-3. Voting against it were Zeman, Voss and Marks Erickson. Alderman Bruce Imholte abstained for conflict of interest reasons.