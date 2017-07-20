DL man sentenced for check forgery

On June 21, Gunderson appeared before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced him to 17 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 87 days in jail, with credit for 87 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees, and must get a complete diagnostic assessment and chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. Work release privileges were granted. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.