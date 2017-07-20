Fairfield Inn to open today

The four-story hotel, with condos on the top floor, and a new restaurant and bar (the Hub 41) in a separate building, replaces the much older 31-unit Capri motel and some older commercial buildings on a 2.43-acre site kitty-corner from the Pavilion.

The new hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by D.L. Hotel Partners of Detroit Lakes.

Located directly across from the City Beach, the hotel offers guests convenient access to the beach, the marina across the street, City Park, the historic Detroit Lakes Pavilion and numerous restaurants, bars and shops. Rates are seasonal.

"Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager for Fairfield Inn & Suites. "At Fairfield Inn & Suites, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Detroit Lakes is a truly stunning example of the brand's contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels in the Detroit Lakes area."

From the moment they arrive, guests are welcomed by the hotel's modern, bright new design features, including an updated exterior with a signature tower, a curved porte-cochere and an inviting glass entrance that ushers them into the hotel. Once inside, guests experience the hotel's open public space featuring natural light and views throughout the lobby to connect the indoors with the outdoors. Guests are greeted by associates who can easily move from behind the angled front desk to interact and answer questions.

In the lobby area, guests can choose to be productive or relax and can also unwind in the lobby's inviting living area ― whose focal points include a natural stone hearth, organic-shaped sofa and lounge chair and unique local features — or they can grab a drink or snack item from the 24/7 Corner Market.

The breakfast area provides a central gathering place where guests can watch television, meet up with colleagues or get work done. In the morning, a complimentary hot breakfast offers oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads.

Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, an exercise room, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services.