MN city water treatment data now online

"This is the first time these existing data sets on drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure have been visualized on a map," said Auditor Otto. "You can see the amount, location, age, finances, and users of a system for an individual city or special service district that provides these services.

Version 2.0 includes filters for demographics, geography, finances, clean water and drinking

water attributes, which allow for analysis both regionally and statewide."

"This is an example of something really good happening in state government," added Auditor Otto. "By pulling together all of the right people with similar goals, by working in partnership with the University of Minnesota, leveraging their infrastructure and researchers, we have built a game-changing tool that will provide everyone meaningful information about the state of our civil

infrastructure in Minnesota. It will help everyone make better-informed decisions, which will ensure better outcomes over time, especially for our rural communities."

The initial Infrastructure Stress Transparency Tool was launched sixteen months ago. Based on feedback the State Auditor collected during a statewide tour engaging water operators, city officials, and engineers, enhancements and additional data sets were added to the maps.

The work on Version 2.0 is a continued collaboration with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota and state agency and OSA infrastructure data experts. The update was supported by a grant from the Bush Foundation, with all funds going directly to the University.

Enhancements for Version 2.0 include:

-- Special service district data;

-- Filters which allow for regional and statewide analysis;

-- The ability to select a city or special district and generate a

report which includes data on the age of infrastructure, the amount of

infrastructure, financial performance of the drinking water or waste

water treatment enterprise fund, and more. You can also select other

entities to perform side-by-side comparisons;

-- The ability to select statewide map overlays, which include

counties, water basins or watersheds; and

-- By visualizing cities' and special service districts'

infrastructure, one can see how we deliver drinking water and wastewater

treatment services across the state.

The OSA has produced an instructional video on how to get started using

the tool on the OSA website at www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=20160309.000. To

provide feedback on the tool, users can e-mail us at maps@osa.state.mn.us.