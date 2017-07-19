Beating brings three felony assault charges

According to court records, on June 11, he allegedly assaulted his longtime domestic partner (the two have been together for 13 years and have four children together) as they and another female traveled in a van from Mahnomen to White Earth.

Fineday became agitated and the victim asked him to stop the van. He allegedly punched her in the face. She got out of the van and started walking away. He allegedly stopped the van, got out, chased after her, knocked her down and started punching her in the face and head, then choked her unconscious and left.

On June 22 District Judge Jay Carlson issued a warrant for his arrest.