Jason Vadner, 35, of Wheaton, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide/operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner. If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

According to the complaint filed in Otter Tail County Court, on the morning of April 13, Jacob Quam was on his way to school in Henning, just a few miles up the two-lane highway, but conditions were markedly foggy. Quam had left a little early to lift weights, but at 6 a.m., a Sara Lee Bread truck, driven by Vadner, crossed the centerline, going completely into the other lane and collided with Quam’s Chevy Impala head on.

According to the complaint, Vadner was driving too fast for the foggy road conditions on the morning of the crash. In fact, it was so foggy the attending officer, Sgt. Rod Eischens, was delayed in responding to the scene.

According to the report, an event data recorder (EDR) on Vadner’s truck clocked him going anywhere from 59 to 62 miles per hour. Although that does not exceed the highway’s speed limit of 60 miles per hour, Minnesota laws state that even driving the speed limit can be illegal if the road conditions make it unsafe to do so.

“Sgt. Eischens documented a heavy and thick fog covering the area of the crash that would have required a significant reduction in speed,” reads the complaint.

Vadner also admitted to having difficulty seeing the lane lines and losing sight of them at one point.

“Defendant’s speed according to the EDR shows that there was no reduction in speed, based on the fog and dangerous conditions,” the report stated, adding that visibility was a factor, but not but did not cause the crash. It was Vadner’s speed in those conditions that have authorities pressing charges. Cell phone record show he was not using his phone at the time of the crash, the vehicle did not malfunction and there were no drugs or alcohol in his system. His first court appearance is set for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

Checkered driving record

A few months after the fatal crash, Kare11 pulled Vadner’s driving record, which revealed a grim history, including the fact that Vadern’s driving privileges had been suspended or revoked seven times in the past 18 years. That includes losing his commercial driver’s license for a year in 2009 for drunken driving. According to court records, Vadner’s 2009 DWI occurred in Becker County, and he has a slew of other driving violations in surrounding counties, including Otter Tail and Clay counties, for driving a vehicle after his license was revoked, driving after license suspensions as well as driving without insurance.

Vadner was also convicted of careless driving just last August in Traverse County, when, according to Kare11 reporters who pulled the report, he reached into his cooler to grab a beverage and crossed the centerline, sideswiping an oncoming vehicle. However, no one was hurt badly in that crash.

Vadner was hired by CPC Logistic, a shipping partner with Sara Lee Bread.