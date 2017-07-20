The bicyclist, Jarod L. Moran, 44, was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office. The car that hit him left the scene.

The hit-and-run was reported at 9:37 p.m. on County Road 124, near the intersection with County Road 129W near Pine Point. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the White Earth Tribal Police Department at 218-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661.

Responding agencies include Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, the State Patrol, the tribal police department and Becker County deputies.