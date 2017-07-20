UPDATE: Police confirm death of Chester Bennington

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call of a dead body in a Palos Verdes Estates (a suburb south of Los Angeles) home, the location of Bennington's private residence, law enforcement said in a statement. He appeared to have died by suicide from hanging, TMZ reports.

The case is under investigation by the L.A. County Coroner Office. Variety has reached out to his reps for more details.

The band most recently released album "One More Light" earlier this year, as well as a music video for "Talking to Myself" earlier Thursday morning. Bennington has struggled with alcohol and drug problems throughout his life.

Thursday was also the birthday of Chris Cornell, Soundgarden singer and a good friend of Bennington's who also died by suicide just months ago. Bennington performed at Cornell's funeral in May.

Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.