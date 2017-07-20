Woman injured in head-on collision on Highway 34

The driver of the other car, Brooke Elizabeth Jenison, 17, also of Barnesville, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The crash occurred on Highway 34 near Highway 32 in Tansem Township, Clay County.

Avery was westbound on Highway 34 in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, and Jenison was eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2011 Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion crossed the centerline and crashed into the Chevrolet Cruze. Airbags deployed in both cars and both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 1:22 p.m. on dry pavement. The Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.