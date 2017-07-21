UPDATE: Motorcyclist involved in collision with deer dies

Charles Francis Willette was westbound when three deer ran across the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Willette's motorcycle collided with one deer, and both the motorcycle and deer went into the north ditch shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, on U.S. Highway 10 near Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes.

According to the report, Willette was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital.