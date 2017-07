White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official, the New York Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.