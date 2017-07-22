His prize photo is of a 1962 Detroit Lakes squad car, a black and white Dodge Dart, with the markings—a Detroit Lakes Police shield—clearly visible on the door.

Old photos of police vehicles are surprisingly rare, especially photos that show enough of the car to get the markings right for modeling, Hibma said. Even the Becker County Historical Society has few such photos, he said.

"I want to do other Detroit Lakes police units, but trying to find photos of them has been ridiculous," he said.

Then, as now, squad cars were rarely deemed worthy of a news photo in and of themselves, and accident photos usually focus on the crashed vehicles, with squad cars not fully pictured. He needs to see enough of the squad car to recreate its colorings and side markings.

Hibma, 46, who teaches biology at M State in Detroit Lakes, has been making models since he was a boy. He picked up the hobby from his father, a Vietnam War Navy vet, who ran a general store on an aircraft carrier. The store sold model kits, and his father put together models in his spare time.

"He did anything from muscle cars to regular cars—I got the bug from him," Hibma said. "I've always been into it."

But life got busy. He and his wife, Naomi (also a biologist, and now a nursing student at M State) have identical twin 16-year-old girls, Maddie and Naomi.

"School and college and girls got in the way and I stopped doing modeling for a long time," he said.

He picked it up again a few years ago, when they moved into a new house in Detroit Lakes and he was able to devote a basement room to his hobby.

"I just recently got back into it as a stress reliever," he said.

His hobby room displays an extensive collection of Matchbox cars and other brands, and he has room to work and display his own models.

Hibma has always been interested in police work and started focusing more on law enforcement models the past few years.

He uses commercially-available model car kits at 1/24 or 1/25 scale and paints them according to the color of the squad car. If the graphics aren't commercially available--and they often aren't for local law enforcement units--or for older squad cars, Hibma uses various computer skills to create and print them himself. He needs high-resolution images of police graphics to recreate them in Photoshop. Scale-size shotguns, radar units and, for modern units, computers complete the interiors.

One interesting police car version he is working on now has a loud and clear anti-DWI message: It's painted half yellow taxi and half black and white squad car.

"Taxi or police - choose your ride," it says on the squad car, giving the cost of a taxi ride compared to a DWI citation.

He is also working on a Michigan State Patrol "ghost unit," which is only marked on the passenger side, not the driver's side. If you pass it on the highway, you can't tell it's a squad car, but you can sure see it when it passes you, he said.

Hibma, who grew up in Worthington, Minn., has moved around a bit in his career, and he has done a number of law enforcement squad car models from regions where he has lived, including a black and white Worthington squad car.

He lived in Vermillion and Mission, S.D., working as a biologist at a tribal college in Rosebud. He lived in Winner, S.D. for six years (and has a blue Winner police car in his collection).

He has a Saginaw County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office squad car—white and black with yellow markings.

Hibma sometimes starts a project, lets it rest, then decides to finish it. He just finished a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car that he started in 2008 in South Dakota.

"My to-do pile is extensive,"' he says, pointing to a crowded shelf.

But for now he would like to focus on law enforcement vehicles from this area, and would appreciate it if anybody with photos of older model squad cars would call him at 218-849-6111 or email him at jhibma@arvig.net.

"I'm looking for any photos, particularly of ambulances and police cars," he said. "I thought for sure these pictures would be available, but it's really hard to find them."

The 1962 Dodge Dart Detroit Lakes police car photo was from a story about a police officer, but the photo clearly shows the prowl car with its markings on the side.

"These are the kind of photos that would be good for me," he said. "If they show the police car--even if at an accident scene, or part of some other story--sometimes it's enough for me to go by."