Moorhead woman hurt in crash near Detroit Lakes

She was southbound on Highway 59 in a 2002 Buick Lesabre when the vehicle went off the road onto the right side, hit and vaulted Meadow Lake Lane West, and continued southbound in the ditch before turning to the left and crossing Highway 59.

The Buick then ran through a chain link fence and came to rest at McLaughlin's RV & Marine.

She was wearing a seatbelt, and the airbag deployed. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported on dry pavement at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 59 and Stall Lane in Lakeview Township, Becker County.