Menahga man dies in head-on crash

The crash happened approximately 1 mile north of Menahga on U.S. Highway 71.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Lee Hinz died in the crash.

The other driver, Timothy McKenna, 31, of New York Mills, had life-threatening injuries and was flown to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.

The patrol said Hinz's 2015 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2004 Chevy Express Van driven by McKenna.

The patrol said it was a head-on, sideswipe type of crash.

Hinz's car ended up upright on the west shoulder of the road. The van driven by McKenna ran off the road into the ditch and struck a tree. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. Hinz was wearing a seatbelt, McKenna was not. No alcohol was detected in Hinz' system, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. on dry pavement on Highway 71 at 370th St., Menahga in Wadena County.