At Maker Fun Factory, kids become hands-on inventors who discover they're lovingly crafted by God. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig into yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus' love, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they'll take home and play with all summer long.

Each day concludes with a Funshop Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to come Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:00 p.m. for the final program. Refreshments will follow the final program.

Maker Fun Factory VBS is FREE. However an offering will be taken each evening to help support a missions effort for "Clean Water for Peru".

Maker Fun Factory is for kids ages 4 to 13, with a preschool class for ages 4-5. For more information and rides, call 218.439.3255.