It's fair time!

The live entertainment kicks off under the Big Tent at 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday), and will feature performers including the Slew Foot Family Band, Mike Hokanson, David Malmberg (a ventriloquist), Dan Holt, Steve Russell (a juggler), Bruce Nelson, Pop Wagner and Alexa Anderson over the next four days.

Big Tent performances on all four days are set for 1:30, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with additional performances at either 4:30 p.m. (Wednesday and Thursday), or 5 p.m. (Friday and Saturday). All Big Tent events are offered free of charge.

Grandstand events will begin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with the crowning of Miss Becker County Fair and Junior Miss Becker County Fair 2017. Last year's festivities will be tough to beat: In 2016, for the first time in pageant history, a "sister act" consisting of Frazee siblings Catherine and Grace Jaroszewski claimed the 2016 Miss and Junior Miss titles, respectively.

Vying to end the Jaroszewskis' one-year monopoly on the pageant will be Miss Becker County candidates Josie Retz, 16; Mirella Grimm, 16; Ellen Teiken, 18; and Madi Hagen, 17. All five young women hail from Detroit Lakes.

Junior Miss Becker County candidates include Hanna Beck, 13, of Frazee, and Detroit Lakes residents Lara Eckberg, 13; Rylee Nelson, 13; Casey Goltz, 15; and Hannah Hagen, 14. (Yes, for those paying attention, the Hagen siblings could equal the Jaroszewkis' feat from last year.)

Tickets for the pageant are $8 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and under.

On Friday night, the ever popular demolition derby for compact cars, vans, compact trucks, and chain and go pickups will be going on at 7 p.m., while on Saturday, a second demolition derby for stock cars and welded hard cars will also be held at 7 p.m. For both demolition derbies, adult tickets are $8 and tickets for kids 12 and under are $5.

"We didn't raise the prices at all this year," said Fair Manager Keith Sonnenberg, who is taking over those duties from his father Bob for the first time. "Plus, parking is only $2 — or free if you park on the street."

Every night after the Grandstand events, there will be a button drawing under the Big Tent, featuring lots of great prizes. Drawings start at about 9:30 p.m. Buttons can be purchased for $2 each, from a board member in advance or at the fair office during the fair.

Thursday is Senior Day, which kicks off with the Outstanding Senior Volunteer program at 1 p.m. under the Big Tent, followed by free pie and ice cream for all senior citizens in attendance, served by local and regional politicians inside the 4-H Building.

Kids' Day is on Friday, starting with an hour and a half of kids' games at 2 p.m., while on Saturday, the last day of the fair, Family Day events begin with a 4-H Fashion Revue under the Big Tent, starting at noon.

A series of ag-related awards will be presented Saturday evening under the Big Tent, starting at 6 p.m. with the Emerging Leader Program Awards, followed immediately at 6:10 p.m. with the Fair Builder Awards. At 6:20 p.m. the Century Farm Awards ceremony will begin, while local musician Alexa Anderson will finish off the Big Tent entertainment for 2017 with a 7 p.m. show. As always, the Becker County Fair Midway will be open all four nights of the fair. The midway opens Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on all other days.

"This year there will be all of the same rides as before, with two more," says Sonnenberg, adding that the large Ferris wheel, a midway staple in years past, will be returning after a one-year absence.

There are multiple ticket deals available during the fair. On Wednesday, 5 p.m. to close, you can bring two food pantry items and get an armband for $15. On Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., if you bring three items for the Becker County Food Pantry, you can get three armbands for $40 (you must buy three armbands to get the discount).

"We're one of the biggest supporters of the Food Pantry of all the fairs in this area," said Sonnenberg. "We donate about 2-3 tons of food to the pantry each year."

On Thursday and Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m., each midway armband is only $25. There is an ATM machine available on site and credit cards will be accepted this year.

Of course, one of the fair's biggest attractions is the animals — and Sonnenberg says there are even more opportunities for viewing them this year.

"One new addition we have this year is that, instead of having all the animals on Thursday, we'll also have sheep and goats shown on Wednesday night," he said. "Plus, we have a lot more cattle, and we have double the birds coming in on the poultry end of things.

"I'm really hung up on the animals," he added. "It's so fun seeing them and the kids showing them."

Another big attraction at the fair this year is the 9th Annual Becker County Fair Tractor Parade on Saturday, July 29. Ford-New Holland tractors will take the seat of honor, with featured vehicles contributed by Sonny and Jeff Adkins of Adkins Equipment, as well as Dean and Daryl Haarstick of Vergas Ford, in memory of Lorlys Hansen and Larry Jones.

Tractors will begin to gather at Adkins Equipment at 8 a.m., with a pancake and sausage breakfast for all participants starting at 9 a.m.

Parade lineup starts at 10 a.m., with step-off at 10:30. The route will travel from Adkins Equipment, south on Richwood Road and on through to Roosevelt Avenue, then turn weston Willow Street to Rossman Avenue, where it will turn south once again and proceed to the fairgrounds. Tractors will gather on the fairgrounds, where awards will be presented, and fair-goers can enjoy viewing all the different vehicles. Drivers are invited to enjoy the fair until 2 p.m., at which time they will return their vehicles to Adkins Equipment along the same route as before. (Note: Some volunteer drivers may choose to stop at local nursing homes to visit with the residents on their return trip.)

Tractors of all sizes and ages are welcome to be included, but must have rubber tires and be able to reach a minimum speed of 6-7 miles per hour. No riders are allowed in the tractor other than the driver, unless the vehicle is equipped with a belted seat for observers.

For more information, or to register, please contact Tom Mack at 218-847-8196 (home) or 218-849-7379 (cell), or Ken Shroyer, 218-847-2674 (home) or 218-849-5596 (cell).

A complete schedule of all fair events is available at the website, beckercountyfair.tripod.com.