Jonah James Hawkins was released from prison on April 22, 2015 to Intensive Supervised Release by the DOC. He has been on fugitive status since June 27, 2017 when he absconded from his supervision.

He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad. He may have traveled to North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Florida, or Arizona.

Hawkins is 26 years old. He is Caucasian, has black hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds.

Hawkins has a criminal history that includes a conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree against a juvenile female.

Citizens should not attempt to confront Hawkins. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-603-0026.