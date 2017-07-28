Will DL raise the smoking age to 21?

Or should the city go further, like Edina did, and revamp its entire ordinance to include vaping and to push users 20 feet from any door or window in a public building or place of business?

Supporters of a tougher ordinance say it will make it harder for young people to start smoking, saving lives in the long run. They say vaping should be restricted along with traditional tobacco products, because most e-cigarette juice contains nicotine, which is derived from tobacco and regulated by the FDA.

The most vocal opponents are users of electronic cigarettes, who point out that their product is free of tobacco in the traditional sense, and who don't want vaping lumped in with smoking.

Members of both groups attended the City Council meeting earlier this month, but didn't speak because the agenda item disappeared in a cloud of smoke— postponed until the Aug. 8 city council meeting.

One thing's for sure—the city has a lot of options to choose from.

It could do nothing and keep its existing ordinance.

It could adapt a model ordinance prepared by the League of Minnesota Cities.

It could copy Edina's further-reaching approach, or copy a proposed state law, which failed to get a committee hearing this session.

Or it could adopt a more-restrictive model ordinance from an organization called the Minnesota Public Health Law Center.

Although the council took no action, there was some discussion among aldermen.

"With any code change comes enforcement issues," said Alderman Ron Zeman. "The state didn't pass it. Only one city, Edina, did pass it."

Detroit Lakes residents between the ages of 18 and 21 could easily buy cigarettes at County Road 6 Tesoro on the edge of Detroit Lakes, or in Audubon, just five miles away, or other stores near Detroit Lakes, he said.

"So it won't make the tobacco problem go away. People 18 years old can vote, they can serve in the military—at 18 years old, some people need to be making some of their own decisions. I don't want another ordinance on the books that can't be enforced."

The state bill that failed to get a hearing could yet be adopted statewide, noted Alderman Dan Josephson, who sits on the Public Safety Committee. And enforcement does not have to be a big stumbling block. "Most (enforcement actions) come from complaints," he said. "It's not the end-all, be-all," of considering changes to the city ordinance, he said.

The Public Safety Committee wanted the whole council to take a look at all the options, said City Attorney Charles Ramstad. After presenting the information to the committee, he said, "My take back from the committee is they did want us to look at that and give the council the information on these additional choices."

Alderman Jay Schurman chaffed against yet another delay in voting on the issue.

"I don't know why we would defer it again, it would be nice to put it to a vote," he said.

"The Public Safety Committee wanted to give aldermen a chance to digest this and not throw a vote at them tonight," said Matt Boeke, who chairs the committee.

In a memo to the city council, Ramstad laid out the options:

"The proponents request not only a change from 18 to 21 for sales of tobacco products, but in fact an entire rewrite of the City's ordinances with regard to sales AND USE of not only tobacco products, but also devices commonly referred to as e-cigarettes," he wrote.

Proponents are also pushing for a separate ordinance, similar to the existing Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, "but more inclusive and more restrictive," Ramstad wrote.

The city tobacco issue was researched by Law Clerk Pat Bakken, Ramstad said.

The proposed ordinance by the Minnesota Public Health Law Center "would make things more consistent with federal and state law, and would require the City to supply signage to tobacco retailers, along with complying with compliance checks already mandated by MN law," Bakken wrote in a memo to the city council.

The Public Health Law Center ordinance would ban smoking within 20 feet "of any entrance, exit, window, or ventilation intake to a public place or a place of employment."

Current state law does not define public place, place of employment, or indoor area as broadly as 20 feet from the entrance, Bakken wrote. "Also, smoking would include e-cigarettes," he added, effectively banning e-cigarette smoking "from restaurants; bars; retail stores and other commercial establishments; public schools and other educational facilities; hospitals; nursing homes; auditoriums; arenas; meeting rooms; and common areas of rental apartment buildings."

The proposed state law would update existing law to include vaping, increase penalty fines, and raise the purchase age to 21. It authorizes cities to license and regulate the sale of tobacco, tobacco-related devices, and electronic cigarette products.

The proposed state law does not override more restrictive local ordinances, but it does require a 30-day notice to establishments that have tobacco licenses that the city is considering major changes to its ordinance.

On Aug. 8, the council will decide if Detroit Lakes will join the Tobacco 21 movement or stay with the status quo.