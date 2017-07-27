The event will take place at the Horse Arena on the southwest corner of the fairgrounds, starting at noon.

Though they did not advance to state competition, the Becker County team's coach, Andrea Hoff, said she was very proud of their performance at their first-ever competitive event.

"The team did awesome," she said. "We ended up having to cancel our Friday night practice due to the bad weather, so the team got up extra early (on Saturday) to meet at the arena at 6:45 for one more practice with our music before the competition. They were troopers!" Once they arrived at the Northwoods Arabians arena in Park Rapids — the setting for Saturday's Northwest Regional competition — the team was ready to impress. "They looked like professionals!" said Hoff. "We scored 78 out of 110 total points, but just missed a trip to the state 4-H horse show. Not too bad for only having nine practices before the competition!

"They really came together as a team and have already been talking about next year," Hoff added.

This year's competitive team includes Elle Cymbaluk, McKinna Greggersen, Cameron Lunde, Tori Johnson, Ashley Strandberg, Julia Teiken and Jenna Tollefson.

For those who aren't familiar with drill team competition, "it's like synchronized riding," Hoff explained. There are two main categories, compulsory and freestyle, with different size classes within each of those: Freestyle, which involves 6-12 riders' Freestyle with 5 riders or less; Quad, and Compulsory as a group.

"The quad category has teams of four competing in English attire," Hoff said.

The Becker County team competed in the compulsory event, which involved using a set pattern, though "we got to choose our own music and costumes," Hoff said.

"We chose a Beach Boys surfing theme," she added, noting that that the team had each tie-dyed their own matching shirts as part of their competitive costume.

Though they "got off to a bit of a late start" this season, with weekly rehearsals starting the first week of June, and twice a week as the competition drew nearer, they still managed to get in more than 20 hours of practice time before the big event, Hoff said.

"This is the first year they're having regional competitions," she added, noting that previously, any team that wanted to compete could come to the state event, as there was no pre-qualifier.

"Last year they did drill team (competition) for 11 hours at the state horse show," she added, which is the reason why the regional qualifiers were added this year.