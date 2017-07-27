DL veteran has lined up witnesses, hopes to stay in home

The City Council earlier this month voted to deny a request to grandfather-in the rental unit and gave Fraser until the end of the year to find a new home for himself and his 6-year-old dog, a friendly Pomeranian named Rocky—unless proof was provided that the home was used as a rental unit prior to 1968.

The story went viral on social media and was picked up in the Fargo-Moorhead media market and beyond, and both the landlord and tenant got busy looking for witnesses to help make their case.

One witness remembers watching the Kennedy assassination there as a child visiting her grandmother, Alma Bunkowski, Fraser said. Alma had moved from the big house to the smaller house after the death of her husband, he said.

"Her granddaughter remembers being here watching the assassination of Kennedy, watching it with her grandma in 1963—I was in Kindergarten at the time," Fraser said. "She said she'll do whatever needs to be done, including showing up at the council meeting (on Aug. 8)."

Another witness is Denny Meyer, a Detroit Lakes businessman, who lived in rental units on the property (both the cabin and the basement of the main house) from 1965 to 1970. He provided letters to the city and to Fraser to that effect.

Fraser said they have also lined up a third witness, "Somebody who lived here from 1970 to 1974," he said. Taken all together, "It shows quite the history ... I can actually go from 1963 to 1974."

Finding the witnesses has actually been good for his health, Fraser said. He had liver transplant surgery at Mayo on Nov. 1.

"I kind of put a lot of my own blood, sweat and tears into this house," he said. "Finding out the information we needed to stay here took a lot of stress off—my numbers came down."

Fraser (born in Winona, Minn.) arrived at age 8 in Detroit Lakes with his family. His father, Wilfred Fraser, "started the job service in town in october, 1966," he said.

Fraser graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1976, and joined the Navy at age 17, "without parental permission," he said, because he had gotten into some trouble with the law and thought the military would help straighten him out. He served in the Navy from 1975 through 1976.

"I went through Vietnamese waters," he said. "We were evacuating people through Thailand (at the end of the war)." The official order ending the Vietnam War was signed in May of 1975, he said. But he believes the war still hasn't ended for a lot of people, including American personnel missing in action and prisoners of war who were never repatriated to the United States.

After the war Fraser made a living in construction, with all the skills needed to build a house from the ground up, except being a licensed electrician.

He was married briefly, and is proud of his two children, daughter Genevieve Perry, who has three daughters and lives near Rock Lake in Becker County, and son Justin Vigesaa, who has three sons and lives in Fargo.

Fraser lived in the Deadshot Bay area for about 10 years, and has lived at his current address for about six years, where he has put a lot of sweat equity into the house, and developed a thriving vegetable garden in pots on the patio.

"It's nice to live here, it's close to the park ...I like my peaceful life, it's like being out of town, only in town," he said.

Of course, it's been less peaceful since the first story broke. "I must have seen 100 people drive by the alley, checking it out to see if it's a garage," he said.

The attached garage on the other side of his house has actually been used only for storage for many years, he said. "I don't live in a garage," he said. "I don't even have access to it unless I go out my door and walk around."

Fraser is glad and grateful for all the online support he has received, including a petition of support signed by 683 people and a Go Fund Me account that has so far raised $1,550 to help bring his house up to code.

Fraser said he gets by on about $1,000 a month in veterans benefits, and pays $300 a month rent on his cottage. He pays his own utilities and other bills.

He was worried about having to pay higher rent, and worried about finding a place that allows pets.

"That's one of the reasons my stress level was so high—I didn't know if I could make it work," he said. "I'm very appreciative to all the help people have given me," he said.