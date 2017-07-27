Because that appointment was only for one year, however, the board must now hold a special election to fill out the one year remaining on Veit's original term.

At its regular meeting on Monday, the board called for a special election to fill the one-year vacancy, to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The filing period for this special election will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and continue through Tuesday, Aug. 15. Candidates must be:

• An eligible voter;

• At least 21 years of age upon assuming office;

• Have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election; and

• Must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.

There is a $2 fee to file for the position, which must be paid no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Also at Monday's meeting, the board set a Truth-in-Taxation hearing on the proposed district budget and tax levy for fiscal year 2018, to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 in the high school media center. If necessary, the hearing will be continued the following Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Eating breakfast at the high school in Lake Park will now cost $1.25 instead of $1.80, following action at Monday's board meeting that was taken to encourage greater participation in the program. The board also voted to charge 25 cents for a peanut butter sandwich when it is sold as an a la carte item on the lunch line.

The following appointments were also made for fall coaching positions:

Brian Robertson will be the head football coach, with assistants Alex Becher and Wayne Otto and junior high coaches Cole Wixo and Jed Swegarden.

Katy VanHavermaet will be the head volleyball coach, with JV coach Raina Askin, B squad coach McKenzie Oistad, C squad coach Paige Johnson and junior high coach Jamie Nelson.

The board also voted to approve additional compensation for varsity football coaches to be equal to one week's salary for the 2017 season, which starts "really early, this season, said athletic director Jed Swegarden.

Practices begin Aug. 7, with the first game of the season set for Aug. 25 in Roseau.

The board also voted to accept donations from the Lake Park-Audubon Legacy Foundation in the amount of $15,000 for a climbing wall at the elementary playground and just under $2,300 for basketball backboards in the elementary's south gymnasium.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss strategy for an upcoming negotiations meeting between the school board and representatives of the Lake Park-Audubon Education Association. The meeting was set to take place this evening (Wednesday) in High School Room 220, starting at 7 p.m.