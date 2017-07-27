Stetson benefit is Saturday afternoon at Shorewood Pub

Julie Stetson, 54, works at Essentia Health St. Mary's as a lab technician and lives near Fox Lake with her dogs Shep, Tegan and Blue.

She was diagnosed with melanoma (skin cancer) back in March. During a follow-up scan she then learned that she had two brain tumors as well.

The melanoma was removed, and shortly after, the brain tumors were also removed.

She continued to get medical care, and further testing revealed that there was cancer in her thyroid. She had a partial thyroidectomy, but a tumor remains that is connected to the other half of the thyroid and her vocal cord.

She will be joining a clinical trial in Rochester and will be traveling quite a bit for this. Friends and family have developed a committee and are hosting the benefit to offset some of her expenses.

Stetson graduated from Lisbon High School and went on to college at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

She has four children, Jeff, Stacey, Chantelle, and Logan, and two grandchildren, Eli and Ira.

"She loves being around her children and grandchildren—and going on adventures," said her friend, Tammy Shannon.

"She loves fishing and being outdoors, and is always willing to try something new and take a class on it," Shannon said. "From learning how to make rugs to mittens, she masters it with ease."

At the benefit, there will be a silent auction, bake sale, prize chances, a bag tournament, entertainment, and also a chance to win a trip, which includes your choice of Las Vegas, a cruise, or Mexico.

Donations are still needed for the silent auction. If you would like more information, contact Shannon at 701-219-3639 or email thofer5@hotmail.com

There is also a go-fund-me account set up at https://www.gofundme.com/juliestetson.

Cash or check donations can be made payable to Julie Stetson Benefit Fund and can be directed to Bell State Bank.