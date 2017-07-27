Zebra mussels confirmed in Rush Lake in Otter Tail County
Zebra mussels have been found in Rush Lake in Otter Tail County, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR said in a press release there are several lakes near Rush where the invasive species had already been confirmed.
DNR invasive species specialists confirmed two adult zebra mussels in separate locations about 75 feet from the public access.
“The spread of invasive species is not inevitable, even when lakes are near others where zebra mussels and other invasive species have been confirmed. It’s an important reminder to follow the state’s invasive species laws,” the press release said.