Pickup truck holds $1,300 worth of shoplifted goods

Inside her pickup truck, officers allegedly found several large garbage bags of items that were apparently stolen from JCPenney and Walmart. There was more than $1,000 worth of goods from JCPenney and $65 worth of items from Walmart, for a total from the three businesses of $1,322.

Phillips appeared July 3 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $400 and bond at $2,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.