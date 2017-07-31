The fair, which ran from July 26-29, saw (mostly) sunny weather and constant activities, starting with 4-H Rabbit Judging at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to Cassidy Berry, who was showing rabbits Peanut and Charlie, the early morning wasn't the only tough part about showing her animals.

"It's challenging," she said. "You have to brush your rabbit, clip its nails, feed it food and water, and practice for a long time. I was nervous to show the judges, but it was really fun."

Animal showings continued throughout the next few days, with poultry, goat, sheep and lamb showings on Wednesday, swine and beef on Thursday, and horse and dairy showings on Friday. Although each day was long--and hot--for the animals and their handlers, the work was worth it in the end.

"It really helps the kids grow," Mike Ullmer, fair board and 4-H Livestock Committee member, said. "It's a lot of work and it's a lot of fun--and you do make mistakes and say, 'Well, I better not to that next time'--but 4-H is really about learning by doing."

While 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members focused on their animals, other fair-goers made their way to the midway.

Some, like 4-year-old Eleanor Lage, were there to take a spin on returning rides--"I like the bee ride, 'cause the bees go up and down," she said--while others were there to work.

"I've been working here for about four years," said Carolyn Wallace, a Tennessee native working at the traveling Donut Factory mini donut stand. "I just like meeting different people and seeing different things."

The Donut Factory, she said, travels to a variety of different fairs--about 14 each year, in fact.

Cornelia Brown, an employee who started about three weeks ago at the Amusement Attractions lemonade stand, explained that the constant change is one of the best things about working with a fair so far.

"It's really fun," she said. "You don't need a T.V. anymore. I've got all my action, drama and reality right here."

A lot of the fair's action took place in the other parts of the midway, though, where riders waited patiently for a chance to get their thrills on one of the rides.

The midway was open Wednesday through Saturday, with specials for each day helping fair-goers give back to the community--while still stealing a deal for their fair experience.

Armbands were priced at $25 but, on Wednesday, fair-goers could bring two food pantry items and get an armband for $15 and, on Friday, fair-goers could bring three food pantry items and get three armbands for $40.

No food totals for 2017 were available at the time of this article but, according to fair manager Keith Sonnenberg, the Becker County Fair donates about two to three tons of food to the local food pantry each year, thanks to the donations brought by fair-goers.

Several awards--and even a crown or two--were also doled out during the fair.

On Thursday afternoon, Detroit Lakes residents Jack Berenz and Bunny O'Connor were named Becker County's Outstanding Senior Volunteers for 2017. That evening, Rylee Nelson and Ellen Teiken were named as Junior Miss and Miss Becker County Fair, respectively. Both young women hail from Detroit Lakes and were immediately called upon to preside over a variety of fair events on Friday and Saturday, including the two demolition derbies that capped off the festivities on back-to-back evenings.

Photos of the demolition derby--as well as wrap-ups of Saturday's tractor parade and farm leadership awards ceremony--will be available in Wednesday's Tribune.

So, whether you spent the last four days enjoying live music and food or rides and animals, it's time to say goodbye to the fair--until next year.