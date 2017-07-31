The Lakes Crisis & Resource Center in Detroit Lakes provides help to countless numbers of men, women and children from the area who are victims of a variety of crimes and most particularly, of domestic violence.

But what happens when all those donations of clothing, bedding, toiletries, household decor and other items — which generous community members drop off at the Crisis Center to aid those in need of emergency shelter and support — begin piling up in their limited storage space?

That's where local residents Karen Evans and Gayle Hochstetler come in. The two women have been volunteering roughly 3 to 3½ hours of their time every Thursday to help organize the LCRC's donations into racks of clothing, separated by size, as well as shelves of shoes, handbags, belts, hats and other wearable items — not to mention all the toiletries, diapers, bedding, towels, dishware, silverware, lamps, end tables and other small household decor items that are brought in each day.

"We get a lot of everything," says Evans. "People drop things off after their rummage sales, or they pick up general things like socks, underwear, shampoo, bar soaps, deodorant... and diapers. We get an amazing amount of diapers."

But diapers also have the tendency to fly off the shelves almost as quickly as they come in, she added. "We also get books, blankets, clothing, shoes... you name it, I think we've got it somewhere."

And then there's the toys for the kids, which are organized into bags that can be used for birthday and Christmas presents. "I love all the toys," Evans said.

Hochstetler, who lives in the Strawberry Lake area, said she began working with Evans about a year ago.

"I did home schooling for 21 years," she says. "But my kids are now graduated, so I needed something to do with myself."

Because she lives closer to White Earth, Hochstetler first offered her services at the emergency shelter there, but when they admitted that they didn't really have a need at that time, she went to Detroit Lakes, where she was immediately paired with Evans.

"We have such a good time," said Evans, adding that it doesn't really feel like work when they get together on Thursdays.

"Plus, knowing you're doing a small part to help someone get their life back on track is so rewarding," Hochstetler added.

"And I love organizing!" Evans said with a laugh.

Lakes Area Auction

Though donations are always welcome at the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, it's at this time of the year that they begin asking for "bigger ticket" items like boats, cars, ATVs, bedroom and living room furniture... because the 4th Annual Lakes Area Auction to benefit the LCRC is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. "We've got a lot of stuff," says LCRC Assistant Director Anna Sellin. "We have one storage building at Chivers Realty that's completely full, one Daggett semi that's full and another that's partially full — and we have more donors coming in who bring their own trailers."

Some of the donated items — like an autographed Carson Wentz jersey from the Philadelphia Eagles, a hockey stick autographed by player Zach Parisi and a guitar that's been autographed by all of the original members of Grand Funk Railroad, not to mention the odd motorized vehicle or two — are likely to bring in big bucks, but Sellin said that all donated items are appreciated — and they will be accepting donations right up until Aug. 8, when everything will have to be packed up and hauled over to the arena.

"We'll have some raffles too, and there will be concessions available," says Sellin — including a cash bar, provided courtesy of Hub 41. "This event has grown and grown and grown, and the community has been so supportive and generous in helping us raise the funds to support our programming."

Though there is no limit to the amount of auction items that can be purchased by those attending, she added, there is one caveat: Everything that's purchased at the auction has to be claimed and removed from the arena that evening; they can't hold anything for a later date.

"You will need to bring a trailer for the larger items," she said.

Some of those 'larger items' include a pair of movie theater chairs that come complete with lighted sides and beverage holders; five full-size oak doors, kitchen appliances and furniture for the living room, dining room and bedroom.

"And we've got lots of tools," Sellin added. "There's antique dish sets, exercise equipment, couches, love seats, a car, a boat, a sailboat... there's even a Traeger grill, with 50 pounds of beef included."

The festivities on Aug. 10 get underway with a 3 p.m. rummage sale featuring some of the smaller donated items. The live auction will start at 4 p.m. For more information, or to arrange to drop off a donation for the auction, please call 218-847-7446.

A list of all the auction items available, updated daily, can also be found on the LCRC Facebook page, Sellin noted.