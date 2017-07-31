8 seconds: Rodeo coming to DL in August

The Double S Arena Rodeo will start at 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19. The rodeo will be part of the Wojo Rodeo of Greenbush and will feature regional competitors vying to score enough points in the 15-rodeo series to move on to the finals at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

"I plan on making it an annual event—we're trying to make the first one as good as possible and then go from there," said Scot Stelter, owner of Double S Arena, located about 6 miles north of Detroit Lakes off Highway 59 at 24300 County Road 149. "After the first one is over with, we'll start planning and booking for next year."

The rodeo will feature 11 events: Bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down calf roping, breakaway, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel race, junior barrel race, bull riding, junior bull riding, and mini bronc riding. There will be special events and activities throughout most of the day on Friday and Saturday, such as a barrel riding "ride-off" for some fast-go money, Stelter said.

There will be seating for up to 1,800 people at the outdoor arena and the rodeo will go on regardless of weather--unless there is dangerous lightning, Stelter said.

There are a lot of expenses and time that go into putting on a rodeo, he added. Stelter has lined up about 20 sponsors so far, but he can use all the support from local sponsors and fans that he can get.

"Hopefully, this first one is the hardest one, and they all get easier from here," he said.

General admission is $12, children ages 4-12 pay $6 and kids up to age four get in free.

A limited VIP seating and parking package will be offered, but the cost is yet to be determined. VIP parking is off the entrance of County road 149. General Parking is free and the entrance is off Highway 59 (watch for signs 6 miles north of Highway 10 and Highway 59). Watch for updated information coming out on radio and flyers. Work is ongoing on the band and vendor list.

"We have spots open for sponsorships and advertising in our programs," Stelter said.

Those interested can e-mail CMTPA@qwestoffice.net or call Scot Stelter at 218-849-4714 or Jessica Stelter at 218-234-7491.

"It takes a lot of commitment and funds to maintain and put on events at an outdoor arena," Stelter added. "We appreciate all the local support we have received in the past and the future."