"It's been going for a week now here in Detroit Lakes," added Jenny Lessman, a physician's assistant who works in the clinic's obstetrics/gynecology department. "But we've had it in Fargo for almost two years."

"This is a brand new machine for our facility," Swyter added, noting that the screening room is already quite heavily booked. "Sanford's standard is to provide 3D screening for all its patients having mammograms."

"The older method is still good," Lessman noted, "but this offers additional clarity, by giving a three-dimensional versus a flat view of the breast."

She added that this more advanced breast cancer detection tool can help detect cancer earlier and reduce the need for additional, follow-up tests.

"The dosing of radiation is very similar with both (2D and 3D) systems," Lessman said.

"The radiation exposure is still well below what the FDA recommends," Swyter pointed out, "and not having to come back helps to reduce exposure as well."

The examination process is quite similar for both systems, Lessman added. "Patients are not going to notice a difference... it should still feel pretty much the same."

During the 3D portion of the exam, the X-ray arm will move in an arc over the breast, taking multiple images in just seconds, according to a Sanford press release. "It uses advanced computer imaging and low-dose X-rays to convert digital breast images into a stack of very thin layers, or 'slices' of the breast," the press release states. "This allows doctors to look at the tissue one layer at a time, instead of just one flat image."

Sanford recommends yearly mammography screening to all women 40 years of age and older, or younger for those who have significant risk factors.

"Talk to your doctor if you have questions," Lessman added.

Though it is recommended that women discuss their concerns about breast health with their regular physician, a doctor's referral is not required to schedule an appointment, Swyter said.

In addition to 3D mammography, all patients who have a mammogram at the Edith Sanford Breast Center will also have the option of completing a breast cancer risk assessment tool called the Athena screening questionnaire. The risk assessment evaluates many risk factors for developing breast cancer, including family history, lifestyle and genetic predisposition. Patients with an elevated risk will be referred to additional resources and specialists including risk-reduction programs and/or genetic testing.

The Edith Sanford Breast Center in Detroit Lakes has been designated as an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. For more information about 3D mammography, please visit sanfordhealth.org and type in the keyword "3D." To schedule an appointment, call 218-846-2108.