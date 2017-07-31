Crews will line or replace several culverts along two sections of Highway 113. All work west of Clearwater County Road 39 will be completed without using a detour, but motorists may encounter occasional delays. A detour will be required for several culvert replacements east of Clearwater County Road 39.

The detour will direct traffic to Highway 71, Highway 200 and Clearwater County Road 39. It will remain in place for up to two weeks.

The project will result in improved drainage along Highway 113.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org<www.511mn.org> or dial 5-1-1.