This year there's a little competition on the concert calendar as pop singer/songwriter Bruno Mars will play Friday at the Fargodome, the same night Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band and more play the Soo Pass Ranch.

We wondered how music lovers would choose between two big shows. In a very unscientific poll, music fans were asked which Friday show they were attending and how they came to that decision. Of the 20 readers who responded, an overwhelming 16 said they were looking forward to seeing Bruno Mars at the Fargodome.

"Bruno it will be for my daughters' 15th and 14th birthdays present," says Kelly Kees of Carlos, Minn. "They have never been to a concert so my husband and I thought what a perfect gift. So we will do a little school shopping, a nice dinner and Bruno to finish of the day."

Kees knows what she's missing out on in Detroit Lakes.

"I've been to WE Fest, and it's enjoyable but way too many people," she says.

Mary Prentice is also going to Mars and she's traveling a lot farther than Carlos, Minn.

"I'm traveling to Fargo from Green Bay (Wisc.) to visit family and to see Bruno," she wrote. "I have nieces in Fargo whom I visit once a year. When I saw Bruno was coming to Fargo I planned my trip around his appearance date."

Prentice has been a Bruno-backer for years.

"I saw him on the Ellen Show years ago. It was just him and his piano and he sang, 'When I Was Your Man.' He brought tears to my eyes. I was blown away by his talent," she says. "The Super Bowl halftime show with Bruno Mars was so great and as professional as a show can get."

The 63-year-old knows she may be a little older than the average attendee, but she won't that get in the way of a good time.

"If I'm the oldest one there, oh well," she says. "I'm going to post pics on Facebook. I can't wait!"

Not everyone was as appreciative—or knowledgeable—of the pop star.

"I'll take WE Fest over Bruno Mars anytime, whoever the heck he is," wrote Don Asheim.

"WE Fest every time," echoes Kim Chandler of Grand Forks. "One concert versus multiple in an awesome amphitheater."

Chandler has been attending the country music fest for about 20 years and prefers seeing shows outside.

"WE Fest spoiled me," she says.

Not everyone had such an easy time making a decision.

"Let's just call it an epic quandary," says Paula Dougherty-Davis.

The Alexandria, Minn., woman had not only to choose between two concerts, but also her 30 year class reunion in Long Prairie, Minn.

"See you in five years class of '87," she says. "We Fest is where you will find this gal next weekend."

She had planned on WE Fest even before the Mars show was announced in November.

"Lineup is important," she says. "If the lineup isn't to my liking I will definitely change plans. I have seen a number of these acts in the past but every night in my opinion is solid lineup."

That says, she's still bummed about missing out on Mars.

"I would so love to see Bruno Mars because of his show," she says. "No one at WE Fest will have moves like Bruno Mars."

If You Go to WE Fest

What: WE Fest

When: Mainstage acts from 2:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., Thursday - Saturday

Where: Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Info: Tickets start at $105 for a single-day pass.

Thursday

wefest.com

2:45-4 p.m. Brett Young

4:30-5:45 p.m. Michael Ray

6:15-7:45 p.m. Kelsea Ballerini

8:30-10 p.m. Alan Jackson

10:45 p.m. - 12:15 a.m. Lady Antebellum

Friday

2:45-3:45 p.m. Logan Brill

4:15-5:15 p.m. Cody Johnson

5:45-7:15 p.m. Eli Young Band

8-9:30 p.m. Darius Rucker

10:15 p.m. - 12:15 a.m. Zac Brown Band

Saturday

3-4 p.m. Rae Lynn

4:30-5:45 p.m. Kane Brown

6:30-7:45 p.m. Randy Houser

8:30-9:45 p.m. Brett Eldredge

10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Luke Bryan

If You Go to Bruno Mars

What: Bruno Mars

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Fargodome, 1800 University Dr. N.

Info: Tickets from $40 - $125. fargodome.com/