They are past the bottleneck areas, and are already in line along Highway 59.

For at least 3 miles, parts of Highway 59, looked more like an RV Parking lot.

Campers lined up, eager WE Festers willing to wait.

"This lines goes back, all the way almost back to Detroit Lakes," said WE fest attendee Ron Schaefer.

Nobody is more excited than Wolfman.

Ron Schaefer stands perched high above Highway 59.

The unofficial WE Fest greeter.

"Get a lot of honks, when i get the trucks, they blow their whistle. Trucks do. As they are going by, they have big grins on their faces," Schaefer said.

He just happens to be the first camper in line for the much sought after Lake Sallie campground. He arrived Saturday morning.

"My cousins ask, what are you going out there for, I say, I want to get my spot," Schaefer said.

The 7th time, he's been at the front of the line.

WE Fest doesn't kick off with music until Thursday, but here they are, more than a hundred lined up on 59, eager to get that favorite spot.

"Every year I have to come a little earlier, because they find out when i get here and they post it on facebook," Schaefer said.

Wolfman is happy to play a role in making someone's day.

Gene Gangestad of Brainerd is number three in line, he knows Wolfman well, a friendly competition has developed.

"Our group is like a family reunion, better than a reunion, no drama, family reunions you got drama," Schaefer said.

Now the Minnesota State Patrol has rules for the WE Fest goers, they have to stay in their campers at all times, even in the night, and they can't wander on 59, but set up in the ditches.

"Two years ago, I was sitting there, we pulled in and hud, we are first this year, and he pulled up and said, 'oh no, I was first' and I said, now you are third now," Gangestad said.

A chance to get off the highway, but until then, count on old Wolfman to be that once a year welcome wagon.

WE Fest fans can take in small concerts Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Main Stage music kicks off Thursday night with Alan Jackson and Lady Antebellum.