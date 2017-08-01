The widespread adoption of a survey, based on research and shown to help reduce suicides, is the result of the local ReThink Mental Health initiative, which has been working to fill gaps in behavioral health services.

The screening tool, the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, will go into use starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, by a wide variety of local organizations, including FM Ambulance, the police departments in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, Sanford and Essentia emergency departments, mental health mobile crisis units and FirstLink.

By using the same tool, a wide variety of professionals have common references to use in evaluating and discussing levels of suicide risk among those they help, said Jon Ulven, a clinical psychologist at Sanford Health and a member of a local task force to improve mental health services.

"So we're all talking about the same thing," he said. That enables consistent and reliable assessments of risk and helps to select treatment protocols.

The screening tool is designed to be used by anyone, anywhere, to identify those who are at risk of suicide, said Rory Beil, who is with Clay County Public Health and is project manager for the initiative.

"Our first responders quickly grabbed onto it," Beil said. "A screening tool helps people get to the right level of care."

Without the screening tool, police and other first responders routinely took suicide-risk people to a hospital emergency room, although that's often not appropriate, Beil said.

The survey consists of six questions, with simple instructions to help assess levels of risk ranging from high risk, requiring emergency attention, to moderate risk, where the person is not a risk to himself or others, to low-risk cases, where the person is encouraged to follow up with their primary care provider or a mental health professional.

Sanford Health has used the screening tool and has found it valuable, Ulven said.

"We just find it to be a very helpful way to consistently deal with risked suicide," he said.

"I think we have an exciting opportunity in the Fargo-Moorhead area," Ulven added.

The Columbia questionnaire has been widely adopted, and others have also found it useful. A few organizations have demonstrated a reduction in suicides, Ulven said.

For instance, when combined with increased mental health services, Utah used the screening tool and was able to reduce its suicide rate, Ulven said.

Lt. Deric Swenson of the Moorhead Police Department said the Columbia screening scale is a simple tool that will help officers in the field when dealing with mental health calls, which have been increasing in recent years.

So far this year, Moorhead police have responded to 267 suicide-risk calls, a figure that is undoubtedly incomplete, since some cases are logged as medical assists or disturbances, Swenson said.

"This tool, it's timely. It's important for the community," he said. "Hopefully we're going to be providing an important service for those who are in need."

Examples of three questions in the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale:

"Have you wished you were dead or wished you could go to sleep and not wake up?"

"Have you been thinking about how you might kill yourself?"

"Have you taken any steps toward making a suicide attempt or preparing to kill yourself (such as collecting pills, getting a gun, giving valuables away, or writing a suicide note)?"