Rochert man hurt in semi crash
A Rochert man was injured Monday afternoon when the semi he was driving crashed in Norman County.
Timothy Mark Somerville, 54, was airlifted to Sanford Health hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the State Patrol, the 2015 Volvo semi was southbound on Highway 200 near Highway 32. The semi crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic and crashed into the northbound ditch. Somerville was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. Alcohol was not a factor.
The accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. on dry pavement.