News briefs from around the state

The discovery was reported at 8:50 a.m. when the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a dead dog was seen floating on Point Lake, several miles north of Willmar.

Deputies went on the lake with a boat and located the animal, which is described as a mostly white female Springer Spaniel, about five years old, with black coloring on its head and back end.

The dog was located 200 feet from the north shore – about a quarter mile from the boat access – in about six feet of water.

It had a rope and boat anchor attached to it, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

It was brought to the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties to see if there was any kind of identifying chip in it, but none was found.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and asks anyone that has information concerning the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Man run over by vehicle on southern Minnesota farm

FRANKLIN, Minn. – A rural Renville County man was killed over the weekend when he was run over by a vehicle on his farm southeast of Franklin.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates Randy Oletzke, 59, died as a result of being run over by a vehicle at the farm residence about four miles southeast of Franklin in south-central Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at around 9:14 p.m. Friday. When officers first arrived, they saw Oletzke’s body lying adjacent to the driveway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle also lived at the residence, according to the report.

Oletzke’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Fairfax Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Franklin Ambulance and North Ambulance-Redwood Falls were also dispatched.

Baxter man faces 19 counts of possession of child porn with kids as young as 2

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A 29-year-old Baxter man was charged on 19 counts of felony possession of pornographic work involving adults engaging in sex acts with children, some of whom authorities believe are as young as 2 years old.

The suspect, Joshua Anthony Bourn, appeared on the charges Monday in Crow Wing County District Court. Bond or bail was set at $50,000 with conditions, $150,000 without conditions. Conditions of release included not leaving the state, possessing no firearms and having no contact with anyone under 18 years of age. Bourn is currently released on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Executing a search warrant at Bourn’s residence, investigators recovered about 1,000 images and numerous videos containing child pornography from Bourn’s computers.

“This one is especially disturbing,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl in a news release. “We have seasoned investigators working on this case and to see them shook to their core over these images is something that I don’t see very often. Thankfully we’ve located this predator and he will have to face the consequences.”

Woman severely hurt in attack by her pit bulls

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- A Chisholm woman was severely injured when one of her dogs attacked her Saturday night in her home.

According to a report filed by Chisholm police, officers were called that night to the residence of Jamie Ann Johnson, 39, and were alerted by two men upon arrival that Johnson was under attack in the backyard. Police found her lying on the ground, bleeding "profusely" from her arms and legs. Three pit bulls were lying near her, and one had blood on its head and body.

The dogs advanced "aggressively" toward police, growling and baring their teeth, according to the report. One officer fired a Taser at the lead dog, but didn't incapacitate it. The dogs were too close to Johnson for officers to shoot with a service weapon. Another Taser was fired at the dogs but did not connect.

When one dog — who officers believed to be a male — "came within inches of biting" an officer, the officer struck the dog in the head with his baton. It returned to Johnson and began to lick her. Johnson told officers the dogs were hers and they attacked her. When the pregnant female dog "charged" toward the officers, it was shot in the head and killed, the report said. The male dog that was covered in blood then ran inside the open door of the house. The officers were able to shut the door and trap the dog inside. The third dog had run away.

Johnson, who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, said she was attacked by her male pit bull who "went wild" because another pit bull she owned was pregnant, according to the police report. The bites resulted in deep lacerations to her arm that cut to the bone, the report says. Johnson also told police the dog that had run off was not a threat. It has since been found and is being cared for. The male pit bull, deemed dangerous by police, was killed.

