Ready for WE Fest: Locals prepare for the three-day party

"We had a great Fourth of July," he said.

The city liquor store brought in more than $686,000 in June, a 6.4 percent ($41,000) hike over June of 2016.

Through June, the city liquor store has brought in just over $2.85 million this year, up about $105,000 from the same period a year earlier.

For WE Fest, "we stock up on ice and cold beer," Buhr said. "And we stock up on select items that are popular for WE fest—Fireball (cinnamon-flavored whiskey) is a big one."

Basically, he said, the liquor store orders larger quantities of everything for WE Fest. It's one big party, after all.

But that doesn't mean you can get away with drinking a driving.

Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Trooper Jesse Grabow says more and more drivers are choosing to take the safe route of lining up a sober ride. The trend is definitely in the right direction, he said. It wasn't uncommon in the last 10-15 years for there to be more than 50 DWI arrests annually during WE Fest. But in the past five years, the average number of DWI arrests has been 11.

"However with 13 DWI arrests during the three day WE Fest (last year) we know there is still work to be done," Grabow said.

Not that troopers have just been sitting around. They made 1,121 traffic stops last year, up from 609 stops in 2014 and 420 motorists pulled over during WE Fest in 2012.

In addition to the unlucky 13 motorists who got DWIs last year, troopers encountered several underage adults with cases of beer in their laps and at their feet. The State Patrol wrote 40 speeding tickets, made 22 warrant arrests, and came across 36 people driving with a license that had been revoked, cancelled or suspended.

But there were no serious or fatal crashes in or around the area during the event.

Grabow credited festival-goers with using sober rides, shuttle services, taxi cabs, and other means of transportation to get around safely during WE Fest.

Speaking of shuttle services, the granddaddy of them all is still going strong. During peak hours at WE Fest, the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will have 18 school buses running from the West Gate of Soo Pass Ranch to the Becker County Fairgrounds to downtown Detroit Lakes outside Norby's. The chamber contracts with Anderson Bus of Frazee to run the buses.

For $7 a day or $15 for a three-day pass you get unlimited rides on those shuttles. "So you can go back and forth all day," said Chamber President Carrie Johnston.

And to encourage people at Soo Pass Ranch to come into Detroit Lakes during the daylight hours, the shuttles are free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those wearing WE Fest camping wristbands.

"They'll hopefully come into town to find the beach and do some shopping," she said.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and running through Saturday, shuttle tickets can be purchased from chamber volunteers at either the fairgrounds or the downtown site. Buses come and go about every 15 minutes, she said.

"There's free day parking at the fairgrounds," she said. But preferably not free overnight parking there, she said. The chamber wants people to take their cars home when they are done for the day.

As usual, the Becker County Sheriff's Office will have a ground post near the East Gate at Soo Pass Ranch, Wednesday through Sunday, with officers assigned to shifts at WE Fest. They will be assisted by the sheriff's reserve unit, with civilian help with traffic control, said Sheriff Todd Glander. Deputies will continue to patrol as usual throughout Becker County during the event, he said. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Glander said.

Glander urged people to plan for extra travel time because of possible road congestion during WE Fest.

"We'll have traffic control starting Thursday, that's when County Road 22 turns into a southbound one-way," he said. "The county highway department helps with the barricading."

WE Fest reimburses the county for the cost of law enforcement at the festival.